74-year-old Salisbury man found dead, police say possibly frozen to death

Police in Salisbury believe that a man who was found dead on Monday morning may have frozen to death.

The body of 74-year-old Robert Doyle was found underneath the bridge in the 600 block of Statesville Boulevard beside the Brian Center, according to the police report.

At the time of the discovery of the body, approximately 8:30 am, the temperature was 17 degrees.

Hoyle's brother told police that he had not spoken to his brother since Thursday and was concerned for his safety.

The brother told police that Hoyle had apparently been living under the bridge.

Police say there was no evidence of trauma or foul play.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.