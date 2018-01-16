I-485 reopens following crash near Matthews

A crash closed part of Interstate 485 inner near Matthews Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened on I-485 between Highway 74 and John Street, closing the area. Lanes reopened by 11:30 a.m.

Traffic Alert - I-485 inner loop is down to one lane between Hwy. 74 & John St. due to a vehicle crash. Please... https://t.co/9lXLEvT7hw — matthewspolice (@matthewspolice) January 16, 2018

There's no word on what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

Highway 51 was used as an alternate.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.