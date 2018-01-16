Persons of interest being sought in Hickory IHOP killing

A man killed at a restaurant in Hickory has been identified by police as 26-year-old Rafael Cerda-Ramirez.

According to Hickory police, Cerda-Ramirez was found shot in the IHOP parking lot on US Highway 70 SE around 11:56 p.m. Monday. Cerda-Ramirez went to Catawba Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Hickory police say they're working to find two white men believed to be traveling in a small burgundy car. Police say the men are persons of interest in the case.

"We are trying to locate any witnesses we can. We have some things to follow, but are hoping the public can provide us with more,” Deputy Chief Reed Baer said.

Anyone who was at the IHOP between 10:30 p.m. and midnight, or who may have information in the case, is asked to call Hickory police investigators at 828-261-2616.

