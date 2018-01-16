BLOG: Snow means a First Alert Day for Wednesday

TUESDAY 3 P.M.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for all counties in the WBTV viewing area tonight into Wednesday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for our eastern counties – Union, Stanly, Anson, Richmond, NC and Lancaster and Chesterfield, SC.

A First Alert Day has been declared for Wednesday. Snow showers will start for the mountains as early as this evening and continue into the night. For the rest of us, the onset will be a little later. Temperatures made it close to 50° today and it will take a little while for us to get below freezing even after the sun goes down. We may see this start as rain and then turn over to snow. Still, by the time you head out in the morning, expect snow to be the main concern. It should be done by midday but could bring 1-2" for most of us and up 3" the farther east you go. Expect messy conditions for the morning commute.

By the afternoon, we will dry out and even see some sun. The problem is that highs will struggle all day and we may just barely make it above freezing. With even just a little sun, there should be some melting and then refreezing when the sun goes down and temperatures fall quickly. That would mean black ice issues for Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Looking down the road, Thursday afternoon should start a warming trend. Highs will be in the mid 40s on Thursday afternoon. We will reach the mid 50s on Friday. The weekend could take us close to the 60s both days.

TUESDAY 12 P.M.

Cold Start But Milder Finish

First Alert Day on Wednesday

Overnight Snow Showers

We will get a little break from the really cold temperatures Tuesday before we have another winter system approaching for Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will reach the upper 40s to low 50s and we'll enjoy a good bit of sun before the clouds creep in late.

While most of the day will remain dry - but cold - for the mountains, snow will likely break out there during the early evening hours. For everyone east of the mountains, precipitation is expected to start overnight (during the predawn hours), and while there could be a little light rain at the very start, this will be a mainly snow event.

Accumulations will be fairly light - from a dusting to an inch, with some spots picking up to about two inches. However, we know all too well that it doesn't take a lot of snow to cause big problems. Plus, the best chance for snow will come in right around the time of the morning commute on Wednesday. That is why a First Alert Day has been declared for Wednesday. Sunshine will quickly return after the morning snow pulls out, but Wednesday will be very chilly as we hover in the lower 30s.

Any melting snow Wednesday afternoon will refreeze Wednesday night as we did into the teens, so be prepared for icy road conditions Thursday morning.

A nice warming trend kicks in for the second part of the work week and holds right into the weekend. With dry weather and sunny skies, we will reach the mid 40s on Thursday, the mid 50s on Friday, rising further - to near 60 degrees - Saturday before we jump into the 60s on Sunday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

