Silver Alert canceled for missing endangered China Grove woman

A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing endangered Rowan County woman who is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 36-year-old Gita Saengsomphou Intavong was last seen on Patterson Street in China Grove.

She is described as an Asian woman who has long black hair and brown eyes. Intavong is 5-foot-5 and weighs around 160 pounds.

Officials say Intavong's vehicle is a 2001 dark gray Toyota Camry, with Louisiana tag AR10585.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the China Grove Police Department at 704-216-8500.

