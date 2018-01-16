Wounded officer dies after York County officer-involved shooting

This is the helicopter McCall allegedly shot at during the incident. (Credit: SLED)

The York County Sheriff's Office announced that Detective Michael R. Doty has died after a shooting, officer-involved Tuesday morning.

Detective Doty was injured in the line of duty during a shooting incident in the 1400 block of South Parham Road.

During a press conference, the York County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded shortly after 10 p.m. Monday night to a domestic violence-related incident at a home on Farrier Lane, which is located outside of the city of York.

Before deputies arrived, the alleged suspect, identified as 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall, reportedly ran from the home on foot. He was wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman at the home, deputies said. York County K-9 officers were then called in to track McCall.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, deputies say McCall "fired shots," ultimately striking K-9 handler Sgt. Randy Clinton. Sgt. Clinton was then taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.

Clinton, who has been with YCSO for 34 years, is expected to be OK. The sheriff's office said Clinton was shot in the leg. The K-9 was not struck by the gunfire.

With the assistance of several law enforcement departments including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Emergency Medical Services and fire officials, a search ensued for McCall.

During the search, deputies said McCall allegedly fired more shots, injuring three officers.

Those officers were identified as YCSO Detective Mike Doty, YCSO Sgt. Buddy Brown, and York Police Sgt. Kyle Cummings.

Det. Doty, who has been with YCSO for 12 years, was reportedly in critical condition Tuesday afternoon. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said in a press conference at 1:45 p.m. that Sgt. Doty was "hanging onto life."

Detective Doty began working at the York County Sheriff’s Office on May 22, 2006.

Detective Doty was an investigator with the York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit. Detective Doty was the Law Enforcement Officer Narcan (LEON) Program coordinator for the Sheriff’s Office. He was also a member of the YCSO SWAT Entry Team, as well as an Associate Advisor for the York County Explorer Post 1786.

Representative Bruce Bryant said he hired Detective Doty and his twin brother Chris Doty at the department. Chris still works there now.

“On the SWAT team he gave his job 100 percent, over 100 percent,” Rep. Bryant said. “There would be times that I’d walk out in the hall and here’s Mike Doty there even hours that he should be at home, he was there working on things.”

“He’s just a police officer that every agency would be proud to have,” Rep. Bryant said.

"We've had a lot of support, texts, calls, emails. We appreciate the publics' support for our officers," Sheriff Tolson said. "We need your continued prayers for our department."

Sgt. Brown and Sgt. Cummings are both expected to be OK.

The sheriff's office said McCall was also reportedly shot during the incident as well. He was taken into custody and brought to Carolinas Medical Center-Main.

According to the York County Solicitor, McCall is being charged with three counts of attempted murder for the shootings of Sgt. Clinton, Sgt. Brown, and Sgt. Cummings. He will also be charged with possession and use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and first-degree domestic violence.

The solicitor said it was too early to file charges in connection with Det. Doty's shooting, citing his critical condition.

There was an active crime scene near the intersection of South Paraham Road at Charlotte Highway in York as law enforcement investigated.

“We can really use your prayers and we can really use your thoughts right now for those officers," deputies said. Deputies say the York Police officer was a member of the SWAT team.

Two officers were flown to CMC-Main and another was taken to the same hospital by a vehicle. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police assisted in blocking all of the roads heading towards Carolinas Medical Center-Main following the incident.

"The CMPD Aviation Unit was requested by York County to assist and officers also assisted in blocking all roadways to Carolinas Medical Center."

The deputies who were shot were either in surgery or awaiting surgery Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said. York Police Chief Andy Robinson said Sgt. Cummings was out surgery and is expected to be OK.

"We really could use your thoughts and prayers from members of the community for that officer and his family and all members of the York County Sheriff's Office family," YCSO PIO Trent Faris said about Sgt. Dotty.

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said a SLED helicopter was shot at during the incident. The helicopter was struck in the rear stabilizer but the pilot continued to fly, according to officials.

Charlotte Fire Communications tweeted that they also helped York County deputies during the incident.

There was an outpouring of support for the York County Sheriff's Department and York Police Department following the incident.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster thanks the officers involved for "their service and sacrifice."

SLED was called in to investigate, which is proper protocol following an officer-involved shooting. The sheriff's office did not say whether they had criminal issues with McCall in the past.

In 2017, there were 49 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina including two which involved deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office. This incident was the first officer-involved shooting involving York police and York County deputies in 2018.

Funeral Arrangement for Detective Doty will be made in the coming days. Sheriff Tolson asks citizens to keep the Doty family and the York County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

