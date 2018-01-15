Police, DHHS investigate incidents at children’s mental health center

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have responded to the Strategic Behavioral Center for children twice in January 2018.

The first, a source says, was New Year’s Day when 10 patients reportedly escaped the center. The second, according to police, was several days later when six teen patients were arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Investigations by the Department of Health and Human Services into Strategic Behavioral Center in Charlotte are detailed within 56 pages of complaints.

The complaints range from failure to report new patients to the right authorities in Oct 2016 to a string of violations in Feb. 2017.

Many of those complaints relate to not having the right amount or type of staff members for the young residents and several reports of “disturbances of sexual behavior and altercations between residents.”

In May 2017, state investigators came in when the center failed to report an attempted suicide by one of the children. In September, a staff member apparently slapped one of the residents, which the center failed to report.

Missing from the state’s records is the incident CMPD investigators reported at the center accusing Lavic Williams of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. WBTV sources say Williams worked at the center at the time.

Williams, 28, has denied having any sexual contact with the girl, court records say. Prosecutors dropped the charges in December 2017, saying they could not corroborate the victim’s account.

A source told WBTV about ten patients escaping and 6 arrested already in 2018.

The center released a statement Monday night:

“The two incidents resulted from the presence at the center of two patients with behavioral issues beyond the level of care we provide… We are reviewing our admissions procedures to ensure that in the future we more strictly screen potential patients before admission.”

The center says all ten patients who escaped New Year’s Day were brought back safely. The also tell us CEO George Boykin has recently resigned.

