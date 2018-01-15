Three displaced after condo fire in uptown Charlotte

Three people were displaced after a condo caught fire in uptown Charlotte Monday evening.

The fire broke out after 7 p.m. at a four-unit condo on the 200 block of S. Clarkson Street. Firefighters said two of the units were affected, leaving three people displaced.

Investigators said it appears the flames started in the lower level when ductwork caught fire.

Officials said damages totaled about $25,000.

The Red Cross is assisting the people who were displaced.

