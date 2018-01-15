UPDATE: Beloved 'town dog' adjusting to new life as a pet

Buddy the Claremont dog spent eight years roaming the streets of the Catawba County town. No one could catch him, but most everybody loved him. He was an icon. And then he was attacked and found near death.

Buddy was attacked by two dogs in September. For days he was missing. When he was found, the news wasn’t good.

“He is in very bad shape, but miracles happen every day," said Debbie Kessler, a local dog groomer who helped in the efforts to rescue Buddy.

For days, Buddy stayed in a vet hospital fighting for his life. Doctors had to amputate his leg.

Thousands of people joined his Facebook page and prayed for good news. Fast forward four months and not only is Buddy alive, he’s got a new home and a whole new life.

He’s still getting used to life with three legs, but he’s meeting new friends after eight years as a loner.

The family that adopted Buddy doesn’t want to be on TV, but they wanted to share this update so the thousands of people who loved this adorable dog can see that he’s doing OK.

And speaking of new friends - Buddy’s new owners got him a companion. Daisy the dog is a rescue, too, and the two of them are getting along quite nicely.

Although Buddy is still a little skittish around people, he's being cared for and loved.

And he's enjoying his new life as a pet.

