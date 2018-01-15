Neighbors in Huntersville shocked, saddened after weekend officer-involved shooting

Neighbors gathered in northern Mecklenburg County at Moore's Mill after an officer-involved shooting in Huntersville Saturday night.

Resident Ben Barbour lives up the block from where the domestic violence call turned deadly.

"We had a meeting last night among the neighbors just talking about the situation. How we can help the victim. How we can help the other people in the tragedy," he said.

While the shooting that happened inside the home involved members of the Huntersville Police Department, it is the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) that's looking into what’s behind the fatal shooting of Joseph Hilton.

According to a statement from the SBI, Huntersville police arrived at the two-story residence on Gilead Hill Court and found a woman with injuries to her face who told officers that Hilton was armed.

They found him lying on the bed before officers gave commands to Hilton prior to him being shot.

"Outside there were flashing lights. The ambulance first. I saw the ambulance left, and the police cars pulled up. I saw them there. They were there for the rest of the night," resident David Patton said.

According to the Mecklenburg County jail website, Hilton was arrested in 2017 and charged with cocaine possession and resisting an officer.

Neighbors who lived near Hilton say cases like this raise issues regarding the dangers of domestic violence.

"It affects everyone anywhere regardless of any sort of life status," Barbour said.

The statement from the SBI identified the two officers as John Allen and Travis Watts. The release also states the SBI was requested to conduct the investigation into the officers' actions.

