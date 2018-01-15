Police chase in west Charlotte leads to arrest of suspects in stolen car

Officers arrested occupants of a stolen vehicle after a pursuit in west Charlotte Monday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. officers located a stolen vehicle near Remount Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and fled from the scene.

A pursuit of the vehicle occurred prior to the suspects jumping out and running on Camp Green Street. All of the occupants of the car were detained.

Several police cars and police officers could be seen near the 300 block of Camp Green Street during the time of the police chase.

Officials have not said if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.