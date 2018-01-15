Woman rescued in Kannapolis house fire

A woman was rescued in a Kannapolis house fire Monday morning.

Officials say firefighters were called to a house fire in the 1000 block of Venus Street where they saw smoke and flames. A resident told firefighters that someone was trapped inside.

"Crews entered the home, located the woman and brought her out of the structure before the fire made it to her room," Kannapolis officials say.

The woman was not injured.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents. The cause is believed to be due to an electrical issue.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.