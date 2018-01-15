Molly's Kids: Funeral arrangements now set for Glenn Jackson, impacts all of Cherryville even at just 9 years old.

This child has had a huge effect on Cherryville, Gaston County and beyond.

When we shared Glenn Jackson’s story last week, his dad John predicted he had hours left. Glenn ended up fighting for a few more days. He took his last breath Sunday at 12:15 p.m. with a room full of family surrounding the hospital bed.

“He is now at home,” John told me over the phone last night. “He is in a better place.”

I waited to publicly post until arrangements were set. The family invites everyone to help celebrate the life of 9-year-old Glenn Thursday, Jan. 18, from 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Cherryville. A service will follow at 8 p.m.

Glenn had a long fight with a rare blood disorder called aplastic anemia (read more in last week’s post >> http://tinyurl.com/GlennJacksonMKs). After John and I hung up last night he sent me a ton of photos that are attached to this story.

“He was beautiful inside and out,” a stable but broken-hearted John said. “What a shame. What a deep loss.”

He paused.

“There are other kids out there I know, but this is my chance to remember my one son the way he should be remembered. Please let everyone know about his faith and bravery. Please let everyone know what a great kid he was and how he fought and fought and fought. How he never gave up. And please make sure to tell everyone how he taught his entire family about life.”

Beautiful words, John.

Much love to all.

#MollysKids

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**