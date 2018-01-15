Man charged in east Charlotte convenience store robbery

A man was arrested in an armed robbery in east Charlotte Monday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 40-year-old Melvin Lorenzo Jones Jr. went into the Circle K on Albemarle Road and robbed the place at gunpoint. The clerk gave Jones the money and he fled in a vehicle.

It happened around 1 a.m.

"The clerk was able to get the tag on the vehicle and provided that information to the 911 operator," police say.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but say the driver refused and a chase ensued. The driver lost control and crashed on Idlewild Road. Police arrested Jones and charged him with robbery with a dangerous weapon, careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked and operating a motor vehicle while fleeing law enforcement.

He was placed in the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

