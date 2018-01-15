FIRST ALERT: Snow showers Wednesday morning, light accumulations

A First Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday in preparation of a strong upper level storm system that will arrive late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning which will begin producing showers around our region after midnight and change over to snow showers shortly thereafter.

At this point it appears the snow showers will continue off and on through midday Wednesday. See the attached images.

Light accumulations are expected around the entire viewing area including the Greater Charlotte region and the upstate of South Carolina. We are generally anticipating around an inch of snow, especially on grassy surfaces and elevated objects. If everything comes together perfectly some areas, especially east of Charlotte, could see two inches or more.

Other areas may only get a light dusting, so this is not a one-size-fits-all forecast. We invite you to send us your pictures here if you get some snow in your area.

Remember, if you are measuring your snow with a ruler, use a solid surface like a deck rail or your car's trunk (don't scratch your car). Measuring through the grass is the most inaccurate way to measure since the snow sits on top of the grass and your result will be way too high.

Stay warm and stay safe.