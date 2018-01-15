Queen's Feast kicks off Friday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
Queen's Feast is back and multiple restaurants in the Charlotte area are offering three or more courses $30-$35 over a 10-day span.
One-hundred and thirty-four restaurants are participating this year, with 14 restaurants participating for the first time. A variety of cuisines will be offered, including French, Italian, Japanese, Southern, German, Indian, Mexican, seafood, steak and more, Queen's Feast organizers say.
Queen's Feast starts Friday and will go through Jan. 28.
Restaurant week launched in 2008, originally with 42 participating restaurants. Organizers say Queen Fest in July 2018 brought in $8.5 million. Reservations are highly recommended.
Click here to view menus from the participating restaurants, listed below.
BELMONT / GASTONIA / GASTON
- Old Stone Steakhouse
- Webb Custom Kitchen
CONCORD / MOUNT PLEASANT / CABARRUS
- 73 & Main Restaurant
- Rocky River Grille
- The Speedway Club
- Union Street Bistro
CORNELIUS / DAVIDSON / HUNTERSVILLE / N. MECKLENBURG
- 131 Main - Lake Norman
- Alton’s Kitchen & Cocktails
- BLOCK Bistro
- Dressler’s – Birkdale
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill – Northlake
- Kabuto Japanese Steak House & Sushi - LKN
- The Melting Pot - Lake Norman
- Mickey & Mooch - Lake Norman
- Sabi Asian Bistro
COTSWOLD
- Mezzanotte
- Namastay Kitchen
DENVER / LINCOLN
- Chillfire Bar & Grill
- The Foundry at Twin Mills Club**
DILWORTH
- 300 East
- Babalu Tapas & Tacos
- Bonterra Dining & Wine Room
- Dolce Ristorante
- Fiamma
- Fran’s Filling Station
EASTOVER
- Lumiere French Kitchen
- Napa on Providence
ELIZABETH
- The Cajun Queen
- Carpe Diem Restaurant & Caterers
- Caswell Station
- Luca Modern Italian Kitchen
FORT MILL / ROCK HILL / YORK
- Fish Market Bar and Grill
- Five & Dine
- The Flipside Café - Fort Mill
- The Flipside Restaurant - Rock Hill
- The Pump House
HICKORY / CATAWBA
- BOCA
- Café Rule & Wine Bar
- FOURK
- Highland Avenue Restaurant
- Standard Oyster Company
- WOOD
INDIAN TRAIL / UNION
- The Trail House
- LOSO (LOWER SOUTH END) / MONTCLAIRE SOUTH
- Carolina Prime Restaurant & Steakhouse
MATTHEWS
- Café 157
- Santé
- MIDTOWN
- Dressler’s – Metro
- Maharani Indian Cuisine
- Mama Ricotta’s
- The Melting Pot – Midtown
- Pisces Sushi Bar & Lounge – Charlotte
- Vivace
MONTFORD PARK / PARK ROAD SHOPPING CENTER
- Burtons Grill & Bar
- ROCKSALT
MOORESVILLE / IREDELL
- Eddie’s on Lake Norman
- Epic Chophouse
- Jeffrey’s Restaurant
- On the Nines Bistro & Cocktails
MOUNTAIN ISLAND LAKE / COULWOOD
- Heirloom
- NODA
- Heist Brewery
- NoDa Brewing Company with TIN Kitchen
PLAZA MIDWOOD
QUAIL HOLLOW / PARK CROSSING
- Ilios Noche – Quail Corners
SALISBURY / GOLD HILL / ROWAN
- Morgan Ridge Vineyards & Brewhouse
SOUTH END
- The Liberty -- South End
- Luciano’s Ristorante Italiano
- Nikko Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar
- O-Ku Sushi
- The Suffolk Punch
- Sullivan’s Steakhouse
- Wu’s Cajun Seafood
SOUTH PERIMETER / BALLANTYNE / PINEVILLE
- 131 Main – Blakeney
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill – Stonecrest
- Gallery Restaurant
- Global Restaurant
- Harper’s -- Carolina Place
- The Liberty -- Blakeney
- Mickey & Mooch – Arboretum
- New South Kitchen & Bar
- Pearlz Oyster Bar
- The Porter’s House
- Stone Mountain Grill
- Trio Restaurant
- Via Roma
- Vine American Kitchen
- Waldhorn Restaurant
SOUTHPARK / FOXCROFT
- Aqua e Vino
- BAKU
- Brio Coastal Bar & Kitchen
- Café Monte
- Corkbuzz Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill – SouthPark
- Georges Brasserie
- Harper’s – SouthPark
- Maggiano’s Little Italy
- McCormick & Schmick’s – SouthPark
- Oak Steakhouse
- Paco’s Tacos & Tequila
- Red Rocks Café – SouthPark
- Reid’s Fine Foods -- SouthPark
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House – SouthPark
- Toscana Ristorante Italiano
- Upstream
- Village Tavern
- WP Kitchen + Bar
SOUTHWEST CHARLOTTE/ AYRSLEY
UNIVERSITY
UPTOWN CHARLOTTE
- 5Church
- 204 North Kitchen & Cocktails
- Aria Tuscan Grill
- Bernardin’s at Ratcliffe
- BLT Steak
- Brazz Carvery and Brazilian Steakhouse
- Bubble Charlotte
- Caffe Siena
- The Capital Grille
- Chima Brazilian Steakhouse
- City Smoke
- Essex Bar & Bistro
- Evoke
- Fahrenheit
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse
- Ink N Ivy
- Libations Kitchen & Bar
- Loft & Cellar
- Luce Ristorante e Bar
- Malabar Spanish Cuisine
- McCormick & Schmick’s – Uptown
- Mimosa Grill
- Morton’s The Steakhouse
- Red Ginger Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Uptown
- Sea Level
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.