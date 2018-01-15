Queen's Feast kicks off Friday

Queen's Feast is back and multiple restaurants in the Charlotte area are offering three or more courses $30-$35 over a 10-day span.

One-hundred and thirty-four restaurants are participating this year, with 14 restaurants participating for the first time. A variety of cuisines will be offered, including French, Italian, Japanese, Southern, German, Indian, Mexican, seafood, steak and more, Queen's Feast organizers say.

Queen's Feast starts Friday and will go through Jan. 28.

Restaurant week launched in 2008, originally with 42 participating restaurants. Organizers say Queen Fest in July 2018 brought in $8.5 million. Reservations are highly recommended.

Click here to view menus from the participating restaurants, listed below.

BELMONT / GASTONIA / GASTON

Old Stone Steakhouse

Webb Custom Kitchen

CONCORD / MOUNT PLEASANT / CABARRUS

73 & Main Restaurant

Rocky River Grille

The Speedway Club

Union Street Bistro

CORNELIUS / DAVIDSON / HUNTERSVILLE / N. MECKLENBURG

131 Main - Lake Norman

Alton’s Kitchen & Cocktails

BLOCK Bistro

Dressler’s – Birkdale

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill – Northlake

Kabuto Japanese Steak House & Sushi - LKN

The Melting Pot - Lake Norman

Mickey & Mooch - Lake Norman

Sabi Asian Bistro

COTSWOLD

Mezzanotte

Namastay Kitchen

DENVER / LINCOLN

Chillfire Bar & Grill

The Foundry at Twin Mills Club**

DILWORTH

300 East

Babalu Tapas & Tacos

Bonterra Dining & Wine Room

Dolce Ristorante

Fiamma

Fran’s Filling Station

EASTOVER

Lumiere French Kitchen

Napa on Providence

ELIZABETH

The Cajun Queen

Carpe Diem Restaurant & Caterers

Caswell Station

Luca Modern Italian Kitchen

FORT MILL / ROCK HILL / YORK

Fish Market Bar and Grill

Five & Dine

The Flipside Café - Fort Mill

The Flipside Restaurant - Rock Hill

The Pump House

HICKORY / CATAWBA

BOCA

Café Rule & Wine Bar

FOURK

Highland Avenue Restaurant

Standard Oyster Company

WOOD

INDIAN TRAIL / UNION

The Trail House

LOSO (LOWER SOUTH END) / MONTCLAIRE SOUTH

Carolina Prime Restaurant & Steakhouse

MATTHEWS

Café 157

Santé

MIDTOWN

Dressler’s – Metro

Maharani Indian Cuisine

Mama Ricotta’s

The Melting Pot – Midtown

Pisces Sushi Bar & Lounge – Charlotte

Vivace

MONTFORD PARK / PARK ROAD SHOPPING CENTER

Burtons Grill & Bar

ROCKSALT

MOORESVILLE / IREDELL

Eddie’s on Lake Norman

Epic Chophouse

Jeffrey’s Restaurant

On the Nines Bistro & Cocktails

MOUNTAIN ISLAND LAKE / COULWOOD

Heirloom

NODA

Heist Brewery

NoDa Brewing Company with TIN Kitchen

PLAZA MIDWOOD

Bistro La Bon

QUAIL HOLLOW / PARK CROSSING

Ilios Noche – Quail Corners

SALISBURY / GOLD HILL / ROWAN

Morgan Ridge Vineyards & Brewhouse

SOUTH END

The Liberty -- South End

Luciano’s Ristorante Italiano

Nikko Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar

O-Ku Sushi

The Suffolk Punch

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Wu’s Cajun Seafood

SOUTH PERIMETER / BALLANTYNE / PINEVILLE

131 Main – Blakeney

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill – Stonecrest

Gallery Restaurant

Global Restaurant

Harper’s -- Carolina Place

The Liberty -- Blakeney

Mickey & Mooch – Arboretum

New South Kitchen & Bar

Pearlz Oyster Bar

The Porter’s House

Stone Mountain Grill

Trio Restaurant

Via Roma

Vine American Kitchen

Waldhorn Restaurant

SOUTHPARK / FOXCROFT

Aqua e Vino

BAKU

Brio Coastal Bar & Kitchen

Café Monte

Corkbuzz Restaurant & Wine Bar

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill – SouthPark

Georges Brasserie

Harper’s – SouthPark

Maggiano’s Little Italy

McCormick & Schmick’s – SouthPark

Oak Steakhouse

Paco’s Tacos & Tequila

Red Rocks Café – SouthPark

Reid’s Fine Foods -- SouthPark

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – SouthPark

Toscana Ristorante Italiano

Upstream

Village Tavern

WP Kitchen + Bar

SOUTHWEST CHARLOTTE/ AYRSLEY

Piedmont Social House

UNIVERSITY

Harbor Inn Seafood

UPTOWN CHARLOTTE

5Church

204 North Kitchen & Cocktails

Aria Tuscan Grill

Bernardin’s at Ratcliffe

BLT Steak

Brazz Carvery and Brazilian Steakhouse

Bubble Charlotte

Caffe Siena

The Capital Grille

Chima Brazilian Steakhouse

City Smoke

Essex Bar & Bistro

Evoke

Fahrenheit

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Ink N Ivy

Libations Kitchen & Bar

Loft & Cellar

Luce Ristorante e Bar

Malabar Spanish Cuisine

McCormick & Schmick’s – Uptown

Mimosa Grill

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Red Ginger Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Uptown

Sea Level

