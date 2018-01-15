Father of girl who was killed in Duncan dog attack speaks

Authorities in Duncan are continuing to investigate after a 3-year-old girl was killed on Sunday by a family dog.More >>
Authorities in Duncan are continuing to investigate after a 3-year-old girl was killed on Sunday by a family dog.More >>
The teen has muscular dystrophy and sometimes has difficulty maneuvering without a wheelchair or power chair. He can still walk, but cannot climb up or down stairs.More >>
The teen has muscular dystrophy and sometimes has difficulty maneuvering without a wheelchair or power chair. He can still walk, but cannot climb up or down stairs.More >>
Heavy police presence could be seen in northeast Charlotte. Officials could be seen in the area with caution tape surrounding the area in the 13000 block of Ashley Meadows Drive. Police have not stated the reason for their presence.More >>
Heavy police presence could be seen in northeast Charlotte. Officials could be seen in the area with caution tape surrounding the area in the 13000 block of Ashley Meadows Drive. Police have not stated the reason for their presence.More >>
The family that adopted Buddy doesn’t want to be on TV, but they wanted to share this update so the thousands of people who loved this adorable dog can see that he’s doing OK.More >>
The family that adopted Buddy doesn’t want to be on TV, but they wanted to share this update so the thousands of people who loved this adorable dog can see that he’s doing OK.More >>
The fire broke out after 7 p.m. at a four-unit condo on the 200 block of S. Clarkson Street.More >>
The fire broke out after 7 p.m. at a four-unit condo on the 200 block of S. Clarkson Street.More >>
Heavy police presence could be see in west Charlotte Monday afternoon. Several police cars could be see near the 300 block of Camp green Street around 4:30 p.m. Officials have not said the purpose for their presence in the area.More >>
Heavy police presence could be see in west Charlotte Monday afternoon. Several police cars could be see near the 300 block of Camp green Street around 4:30 p.m. Officials have not said the purpose for their presence in the area.More >>