Father of girl who was killed in Duncan dog attack speaks

Authorities in Duncan are continuing to investigate after a 3-year-old girl was killed on Sunday by a family dog.

Authorities in Duncan are investigating after a 3-year-old was killed over the weekend by a dog. (Source KSWO)

The dog which attacked Rylee, Remington, was killed at the home by Duncan Police after they responded to the call. (Source: Jason Dodge)

The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.

Jason Dodge says his daughter, 3-year-old Rylee Marie Dodge, was attacked by the dog at their home on Sunday. The girl was at the home with her grandmother when the attack happened. Dodge said he had left to go visit his brother when he received a panicked phone call from his mother about the attack. When he arrived back at the house he said his mother was trying to rescue the girl from the dog. His mother was also injured during the struggle.

Dodge said once he was able to get the dog away from the girl he loaded her into his truck and was planning to take her to the hospital when an ambulance arrived at the home. The EMS crew and doctors at the hospital attempted to save the girl but were unable to do so.

Dodge described Rylee as a fun-loving little girl who loved cats and dogs. The dog, Remington, is a pit bull which they had only owned for five days. Dodge said Remington had never done anything strange and had been playing with his son the day before the attack.

