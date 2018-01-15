Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Huntersville identified

A man who was fatally shot by police in Huntersville Saturday night has been identified.

According to the NC State Bureau of Investigations, the incident happened at a home in the 9300 block of Gilead Hill Court in Huntersville around 8:14 p.m. Officials say a woman told 911 dispatchers that she was allegedly assaulted by 42-year-old Joseph Hilton.

Once police arrived, the woman reportedly had injures to her face and claimed that Hilton was armed, officials said. Hilton was reportedly lying in bed and as officers approached him, they noticed that he had a gun, according to reports.

PREVIOUS: Person dead after officer-involved shooting in Huntersville

Officials say the officers felt threatened by Hilton's actions during the encounter. That is when officers John Allen, 36, and Travis Watts, 28, reportedly fired "several rounds" striking and killing Hilton, SBI officials said. Hilton was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The shooting is being investigated by the SBI. Allen and Watts have been placed on administrative leave.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the State Bureau of Investigation at 980-781-3004.

