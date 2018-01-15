Crews pre-treat Charlotte roads ahead of anticipated wintry precipitation

Crews are putting down brine in the Charlotte area ahead of anticipated winter weather this week.

Snowfall is possible early Wednesday, prompting North Carolina Department of Transportation crews to pre-treat roads.

Charlotte area crews are applying brine today in advance of some wintry precipitation Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Here's some info on how we get ready for winter storms: https://t.co/NE7hjPo7JD pic.twitter.com/4SaRPhRo6v — NCDOT Charlotte Area (@NCDOT_Charlotte) January 15, 2018

On Tuesday, a cold front will begin moving into the North Carolina mountains. With a bit of moisture and cold air support from the upper levels of the atmosphere, the mountains will see a quick round of snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, meteorologist Chris Larson says.

This snow will push into the North Carolina Piedmont early on Wednesday morning. Currently, there are timing differences with varying models but generally between 3 a.m. and about 7 a.m., Larson says. This band of snow will fairly quickly move east of the WBTV viewing area. Current forecast is for a dusting of snow to upwards of one inch.

RELATED: BLOG: Snow possible as cold front moves into NC mountains

"Maintenance crews across the state begin preparing for winter storms as early as fall by cleaning, repairing and testing equipment, reviewing snow removal routes and stocking up on necessary supplies, such as salt and sand," NCDOT says.

NCDOT says if conditions are good up to 48 hours prior to a storm, crews will pre-treat roadways with brine, a salt-water mixture that helps keep ice from bonding to the pavement.

Priority of roadways is based on connectivity, traffic volume, trucking routes, major business avenues and importance to hospitals and emergency routes.

"The decision to pre-treat roads is made 24 to 48 hours before a storm, and brine must be applied when it is not raining," NCDOT says. "Rain dilutes solution and washes it off the road, making it ineffective."

Read more about the NCDOT's severe weather storm preps here.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.