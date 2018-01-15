Man fatally struck by CATS light rail train while crossing tracks ID'd

A man who was struck and killed by a CATS light rail train in south Charlotte Saturday night has been identified.

According to MEDIC, the incident happened at the intersection of South Boulevard and Clanton Road just before 7:30 p.m. On Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said 60-year-old Laurence Burton Gray reportedly walked past the light rail cross bars near the intersection.

Gray was reportedly struck by the light rail train as he was crossing the tracks, officers said. He was then pinned underneath the train for some time, police said.

PREVIOUS: Pedestrian dead after being struck, stuck under train in south Charlotte

Gray was taken to Carolina’s Medical Center where he died, according to police.

No one who was on the light rail train was injured during the incident.

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

