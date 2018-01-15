Tractor-trailer crashes down embankment in north Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Tractor-trailer crashes down embankment in north Charlotte

Credit: @Medic911Press Credit: @Medic911Press
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

No one was hurt when the driver of tractor-trailer crashed down an embankment in north Charlotte Monday morning. 

The wreck happened just after 8 a.m. on Statesville Road and Long Creek Park Drive. 

Officials have not said what may have caused the wreck. 

No other details were released. 

