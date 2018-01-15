Deputies: Man accidentally fatally shoots himself at York County gun range

A man who accidentally shot himself at a gun range in York County Thursday night has been identified.

According to the York County Coroner's Office, 59-year-old Robert Paris reportedly shot himself in the chest at Sportsman Inc. on Hands Mill Highway. Paris was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner reported.

The York County Sheriff's Office said this incident was not an active shooter situation.

"This was not an active shooter situation as some rumors on social media have suggested."

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

No other details were released.

