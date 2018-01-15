YMCA to host breakfast honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Over 1,000 people are expected to attend a breakfast Monday morning to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte is hosting its 24th Annual MLK Holiday Breakfast at the Charlotte Convention Center. The event is expected to begin at 8 a.m.

Pamela R. Lue-Hing, who is a Charlotte-area entrepreneur and life coach, will be the keynote speaker. “As we face the uncertainties of today, now is the time for us to renew our commitment to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We must train our eyes to see beyond what's in front of us and discipline our minds to seize each moment. We have power as a people to close the divide," Lue-Hing said.

“This breakfast is for all Charlotteans to gather in celebration of diversity and Dr. King’s legacy,” Dena Paulding said, who is the McCrorey YMCA executive director. “We are thrilled to hear from Pamela Lue-Hing this year as we consider what it means to truly come together as a community.”

Proceeds for the event will go to providing life-transforming programs for youth.

Doors are expected to open at 7:30 a.m. The program is expected to last until 9:30 a.m. You can buy tickets at the McCrorey YMCA. Limited tickets will be available at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.