BLOG: Snow possible as cold front moves into NC mountains

COLD Monday!

Wed morning snow possible

Warmer by the Weekend

Cold high pressure will dominate the weather pattern again to start the workweek. As of 5 a.m. Monday morning, the temperatures in Charlotte had dropped into the upper teens.

We'll not see much of a warm up Monday. Expect highs to be in the upper 30s and low 40s with mainly sunny skies.

On Tuesday, a cold front will begin moving into the North Carolina mountains. With a bit of moisture, and cold air support from the upper levels of the atmosphere, the mountains will see a quick round of snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Right now, forecast amounts are one inches to two inches around Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties.

This snow will push into the North Carolina Piedmont early on Wednesday morning. Currently there are timing differences with varying models but generally between 3 a.m. and about 7 a.m. This band of snow will fairly quickly move east of the WBTV viewing area. Current forecast is for a dusting of snow to upwards of one inch. But the timing, possibly coming during the Wednesday morning commute could quickly create treacherous driving conditions. We will continue to keep you updated the next couple of days.

Expect another blast of cold air behind Wednesdays front. Overnight lows will once again drop into the teens by Thursday morning.

We'll be warmer heading into the weekend.

Stay warm for now!

- Meteorologist Chris Larson

