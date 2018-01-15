Driver killed in Lancaster County wreck identified

A woman killed in a crash in Lancaster County Sunday night has been identified by the coroner as 60-year-old Deborah Roberts of Lancaster.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the deadly wreck happened on Highway 9 in Lancaster County.

Troopers say Roberts was traveling east when the wreck occurred. Roberts reportedly ran off the road, overcorrected, struck a fence and then hit a tree.

Roberts went to Springs Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

No other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.