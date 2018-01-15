Two hospitalized, one seriously injured in east Charlotte stabbing

Two people were injured in a stabbing in east Charlotte Monday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the stabbing happened around 3:12 a.m. at an apartment in the 6900 block of Winding Cedar Trail. Police on scene found a man who had been stabbed, officers say.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with serious injuries and another person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Mercy with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

No other details were released.

