Registered sex offender faces new charges

A registered sex offender in Rowan County is now facing new charges.

Derick Scott Moore, 31, is charged with failing to notify the Rowan Sheriff's Office of a change of address, probation violation, and failure to appear.

Moore, of China Grove, was arrested by deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's Office on Saturday. He had been placed on the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list in December.

Moore was convicted in 2010 in Davidson County of felony indecent liberties with a child. He has misdemeanor convictions for obstruction of justice and driving while impaired.

