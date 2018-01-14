Wrong-way driver causes deadly wreck on I-485

Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash in west Charlotte Sunday night.

MEDIC said the deadly crash happened just before 7 p.m. at Interstate 485 inner near West Boulevard.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a van struck two vehicles on I-485 prior to the fatal crash. The driver allegedly fled from the scene and kept driving before colliding head-on with a Honda Sedan, troopers say.

The wrong-way driver and the driver of the Honda Sedan were both killed in the wreck, Highway Patrol said. There were no passengers in either vehicle, troopers said.

MEDIC said two more people were treated on scene for minor injuries.

Charlette-Mecklenburg police said I-485 inner near West Boulevard was closed for some time while crews investigated the crash.

I-485 inner near West Boulevard is currently closed due to a crash SHP is investigating. Expect delays if you are traveling in the area. — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 15, 2018

The victims' names have not been released.

