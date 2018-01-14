150-gallon fuel spill reported in Little Sugar Creek

An estimated 150-gallon fuel spill was discovered Sunday afternoon at Little Sugar Creek in Charlotte.

According to Mecklenburg County, the incident happened near the intersection of Brevard Street and Belmont Avenue.

Charlotte Fire Department received notice of the presence of diesel fuel and discovered a petroleum liquid in the tributary had discharged into Little Sugar Creek.

CFD has deployed booms to contain the spill.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services is investigating to find the origination of the spill and is working on cleanup.

Investigators estimate the spill reached as far as Freedom Park.

A small amount of dead fish have been found, though no other affected wildlife have been discovered.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services will continue to investigate the cause and impacts of the discharge.

