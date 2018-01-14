Teen charged, 10-year-old seriously injured in accidental shooting

A teen is accused of accidentally shooting a 10-year-old boy in north Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. at a home in the 2400 block of Cairns Mill Court. Police on scene found a boy who had been shot in the abdomen.

The child was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, officers said.

On Monday, police said a 14-year-old was charged with possessing a firearm by a minor. No other details were released.

If you have information about this shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600

