Home caught fire north of uptown Charlotte, no injuries reported - | WBTV Charlotte

Home caught fire north of uptown Charlotte, no injuries reported

(Dwayne McFalls | WBTV) (Dwayne McFalls | WBTV)
(Dwayne McFalls | WBTV) (Dwayne McFalls | WBTV)
(Dwayne McFalls | WBTV) (Dwayne McFalls | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A home north of uptown Charlotte caught fire Sunday afternoon.

The fire started at 12:45 p.m. at a home located in the 1100 block of N. Alexander Street.

Charlotte Fire Department said firefighters controlled the flames just over 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported and the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly