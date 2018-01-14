Driver transported after flipping trying to avoid hitting an ani - | WBTV Charlotte

Driver transported after flipping trying to avoid hitting an animal

(Fred Craft | WBTV) (Fred Craft | WBTV)
A car flipped over after crashing in south Charlotte early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. in the  2100 block of W Arrowood Road.

Officials say the driver was trying to possibly avoid an animal before flipping over. 

According to MEDIC, officials say one person was transported with serious injuries.

