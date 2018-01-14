Kristi O'Connor tries out aerial fitness in SouthPark

WBTV News Saturday morning is launching a new fitness segment hosted by anchor Kristi O'Connor. The segment will highlight unique workout classes and studios in Charlotte and surrounding areas. It is meant to encourage others to try out a new routine and break out of an exercise rut. Kristi will go through the workout class herself, then the piece will air on WBTV News Saturday Morning for you to see what you might experience when going through the class yourself.

In the first segment, Kristi went to Air in SouthPark. Air is an aerial fitness studio that incorporates yoga, pilates, TRX and core work into one fitness class.

If you would like to learn more about Air, you can visit its website: http://www.airfitnow.com/

Air in Charlotte has two locations; one in SouthPark and one in Myers Park.

Your first Air fitness class is free.

