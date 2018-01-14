Thousands in damage in mobile home fire in Union Co.

A mobile home caught fire in Union County early Sunday morning.

Officials say the home located on Apple Drive was an electrical fire caused by a power strip plugged into an outlet.

Monroe Fire Department estimated between $10,000 to $15,000 dollars in damage.

Everyone in the home made it out safely including two cats, according to officials. The family was able to locate alternative housing accommodations.

