Person dead after officer-involved shooting in Huntersville

A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Huntersville Saturday.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the incident happened in the 9800 block of Gilead Hill Court shortly at 9 p.m.

Police were responding to a domestic assault report when officers attempted to question a man who was involved in the incident. As officers approached the man, they noticed that he was in possession of a firearm, according to reports.

Officials say the officers felt threatened by the man's actions during an encounter before they fired "several rounds" striking him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is being further investigated by North Carolina Bureau of Investigations. The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The victim's name, who is not a police officer, has not yet been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.