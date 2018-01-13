Pedestrian dead after being struck, stuck under train in south Charlotte

A person is dead after being struck and stuck under a train in south Charlotte Saturday night.

According to Medic, the incident happened at the intersection of South Boulevard and Clanton Road.

The person walked past the Light Rail Cross Bars near the intersection. As he was crossing the tracks, he was struck by a Light Rail Train that was traveling outbound and was pinned underneath the train.

The person was transported to Carolina’s Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The identity of the pedestrian is currently being withheld, and there were no reported injuries by passengers on the train.

This case is still under investigation by both CATS and Major Crash Investigations.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Major Crash Investigation Unit at 704-432-2169.

