One killed, two injured in head-on two-vehicle crash in Gaston County

One person is dead and two others are in the hospital following a head-on two-vehicle collision in Gaston County Saturday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Lowell Spencer Mountain Road near Sutton Carpenter Road.

One of the vehicles attempted to go around a disabled van when the car was hit head on by a two-door Honda Civic driven by Jan Michael Dean Reinhardt traveling in the opposite direction.

Reinhardt was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered a head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

