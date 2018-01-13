Part of I-485 Outer reopened after incident in northwest Charlot - | WBTV Charlotte

Part of I-485 Outer reopened after incident in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A portion of Interstate 485 Outer has been reopened after an incident in northwest Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, I-485 Outer was closed from Brookshire Boulevard to Mount Holly Road.

Officers are responding to the scene, and say an investigation is underway.

No further information has been released.

