Part of I-485 Outer reopened after incident in northwest Charlotte

A portion of Interstate 485 Outer has been reopened after an incident in northwest Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, I-485 Outer was closed from Brookshire Boulevard to Mount Holly Road.

I-485 outer is currently shut down from Brookshire to Mt Holly Rd due to an investigation. — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 13, 2018

Officers are responding to the scene, and say an investigation is underway.

No further information has been released.

