Man arrested for 2017 homicide in Charlotte

A man was arrested and charged Friday with a 2017 murder in Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 41-year-old Grady Hills Sr. has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Larry Watson Jr.

The incident occurred in the 9200 block of Trinity Road in Oct. 2017. It was Charlotte's 71st homicide of 2017.

Watson was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound, police say.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.

