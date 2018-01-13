One shot, injured in west Charlotte

A person was injured after a shooting in west Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 1700 block of J Julian Lane.

Police say one person was transported to Carolinas Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in this shooting, and there's no word on potential suspects or persons of interest.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.