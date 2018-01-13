Man accused of robbing Dollar General in east Charlotte

Police are requesting the public's assistance identifying a man accused of robbing a business in east Charlotte Friday evening.

Officials say a man robbed a Dollar General in the 5200 block of Albemarle Road while brandishing a firearm.

The robber is described as a black man, 6'0" tall and 230 pounds with a beard. He is described to be in his early 30's and was last seen wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

