Police searching for man accused of robbing a west Charlotte 7-Eleven

Police are asking for the public's assistance locating a man accused of robbing a 7-Eleven in west Charlotte Saturday morning.

The robbery happened just before 6 a.m. in the 800 block of Clanton Road.

Officials say the robber brandished a firearm and took property from the business before fleeing the scene.

The robber is described as a black man, last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue pullover with yellow stripes down the sleeves and a black toboggan.

If anyone recognizes the man in the picture, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

