Police asking for help identifying man accused of robbing two businesses Charlotte

Police are asking for the public's assistance identifying a man accused of two armed robberies.

On Friday, officials say the suspect brandished a firearm and took property from a Subway in the 8300 block of Bellhaven Boulevard in northwest Charlotte.

According to officials, the suspect fled the scene before police arrived on the scene.

On Jan. 8 officials say the same man robbed a Taco Bell in the 5500 block of South Boulevard. Police say he brandished a firearm and took property from the business before fleeing the scene.

Another man is accused of waiting by the door looking out while the robber took the money.

The robber is described as a black male in his 20's and was last seen wearing a brown/green hooded jacket, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

If you recognize the person in the picture, police ask that call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.