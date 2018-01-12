Three injured after car crash in Charlotte

Officials say three people are injured following a car crash in Charlotte Friday night.

According to Medic, the incident happened at Rocky River Road near East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Officials said two of the people were transported to Carolinas Medical Center University with minor injuries, and the other person was transported to CMC-Main with serious injuries.

There's no word on what caused this crash.

No additional information has been released.

