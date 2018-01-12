New security procedures announced at CMPD headquarters

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has announced new security procedures at headquarters following Thursday night's officer-involved shooting.

According to CMPD, starting Jan. 12, 2018, at 5:00 p.m., the department will be implementing controlled access to headquarters.

What this means is that the entryways to the main lobby, or rotunda, will be now be locked at all times and will require key card access or clearance from one of the officers at the security desk.

Citizens, the general public, media and contractors will still have access to the facility 24 hours a day, but must be cleared for entry by the officers working the rotunda.

The department stated that their goal is to continue to provide the best service possible while ensuring the safety of all who enter and/ or occupy the building.

According to CMPD, the decision was determined by the immediate need to better control access to the facility.

