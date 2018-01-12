Four people injured after crash in Mint Hill

Four people were injured in a car crash in Mint Hill Friday night.

According to the Mint Hill Police Department, the incident happened on Blair Road, or Highway 51, near Carolinas Medical Center Mint Hill Medical Plaza and Truelight Church Road.

The four people were transported to the hospital, and Medic says the people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on what caused the crash and no additional information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.