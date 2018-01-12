Molly's Kids: More cancer for TJ Anderson

We tell the good, the hopeful and the heartbreaking.



Little TJ Anderson had been doing so well. He’s the Charlotte 5-year-old with nasty liver cancer.

He was rushed to Pittsburgh for a miracle liver transplant on Thanksgiving Day. It was really successful.

We’ve had wonderful updates over the past six weeks, in fact, just last week he sent a picture to show his hair starting to grow back.



There is now a new concern. His family just got test results back confirming that TJ’s cancer spread to his lungs. He has multiple tumors. Dad Travis says they’ll get a “game plan” next week.



Please keep TJ in your thoughts as well.



#MollysKids

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.