Two people shot near Ballantyne in south Charlotte

Two people were injured in a shooting near Ballantyne Friday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. in the 11000 block of Kingston Place Drive. Officers said two people were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened at an apartment complex and the victims were believed to be in their late teens.

Police said an initial investigation indicated that three male victims were in a vehicle in the parking lot of this apartment complex when John Ravon Butler and Frankie Junior Jennings, armed with firearms, approached their car.

The three males got out of their vehicle, and two of them were shot as they tried to run away. Police say the third male in the car then had a physical altercation with at least one of the suspects and police believe he shot the suspect.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene prior to officers arriving. MEDIC transported both victims to Carolinas Medical Center where they were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

At the same time of this incident, officers say 911 received a call for service at a residence on Valley Spring Drive, which is located immediately behind Kingston Place Drive.

Police say an unknown male showed up at this house and advised the resident he had been shot.

CMPD and MEDIC responded to the scene but this individual had already fled the area and was gone before the officers arrived.

A k-9 Team was deployed but was unable to locate this subject. Police believe that the man was possibly one of the suspects who shot the two victims on Kingston Place Drive.

Officers say later that night two men showed up to two different hospitals in Charlotte with gunshot wounds.

Butler is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Carolinas Medical Center, and the other man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Presbyterian Hospital.

Detectives are working to determine if either of these two subjects were involved in the Kingston Place Dr. shooting or if these were separate incidents that occurred elsewhere.

Officials have signed warrants on both suspects for the charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Once they have been released from the hospital, police say the warrants will be served.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

