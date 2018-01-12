Man wanted for bank robbery in southwest Charlotte

A man is wanted for allegedly robbing a bank in southwest Charlotte Friday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the robbery took place at the Wood Forest Bank, located inside of Wal-Mart in the 8100 block of South Tryon Street.

The suspect reportedly approached a bank employee and passed a note demanding money. The suspect then fled the scene after receiving money.

The suspect was described as a tall black male with short hair, approximately 6,1", 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit and a Panthers hat. He was also last seen carrying a blue bag with him.

Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying this man.

Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600 or the FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100.

There is no additional information available at this time.

