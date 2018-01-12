NFL reports Panthers' Thomas Davis to retire after 2018 season

The NFL reported Friday that Thomas Davis of the Carolina Panthers plans to retire after the 2018 NFL season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Davis told a reporter that the 2018 season will be the final season of his career.

Story posting on https://t.co/iLSuC0HswN: #Panthers LB Thomas Davis told our @BCersosimo that 2018 will be his final NFL season. ... He'll be in studio this weekend. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2018

Davis, 34, has played linebacker for the Panthers since 2005, and has been a member of the team for his entire career.

Davis is a two-time Pro Bowler and the 2014-15 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

The NFL is reporting this story and has not provided any additional information.

