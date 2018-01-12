NFL reports Panthers' Thomas Davis to retire after 2018 season - | WBTV Charlotte

The NFL reported Friday that Thomas Davis of the Carolina Panthers plans to retire after the 2018 NFL season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Davis told a reporter that the 2018 season will be the final season of his career.

Davis, 34,  has played linebacker for the Panthers since 2005, and has been a member of the team for his entire career.

Davis is a two-time Pro Bowler and the 2014-15 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

The NFL is reporting this story and has not provided any additional information.

